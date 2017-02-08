Britney Spears’ Niece is improving after a terrible accident!

Jamie Lynn Spears’ daughter is awake and talking after a near-fatal all-terrain vehicle accident at the weekend. Eight-year-old Maddie was left unconscious in a pond on the family estate after attempting to avoid a drainage ditch and flipping the ATV. She was airlifted to a nearby hospital in New Orleans, Louisiana. Doctors have removed a ventilator that was helping to keep Maddie alive, but she is still being monitored closely.

Yesterday afternoon the Juno Nominations were announced!



The Weeknd, Drake and Shawn Mendes lead the pack with 5 nominations each. Alessia Cara, The Hip and the late Lenard Cohan also have respectable nods. Performances from Shawn Mendes, A Tribe Called Red, The Strumbellas and Alessia Cara

$1 from every ticket sold is donated to MusiCounts, helping children and youth across Canada gain access to musical instruments via Plus 1. The show happens in Ottawa on Sunday April 2nd!

Katy Perry announced that she will perform at the Grammy’s this Sunday! And now there is talk of new music dropping by Katy this Friday! Fingers Crossed! She’s also gone blonde…

Forty years after appearing on the cover of Sports Illustrated’s swimsuit issue, Brinkley — now 63 — is back on the cover.

This time, though, she has company. she’s showcased on the 2017 cover with her daughters — Alexa Ray Joel, 31, and 18-year-old Sailor Brinkley Cook. The cover appears to show Brinkley rising out of the sea as her daughters stand knee-deep in ocean water. A beautiful beach serves as the backdrop. Brinkley — once named the hottest woman in the world — appeared on the cover of SI’s swimsuit issue for three straight years between 1979 and ‘81.