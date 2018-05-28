Broken Ankle in Midhurst Not The Fault of Police, Says SIU

The Special Investigations Unit say a suicidal man’s broken ankle was not the fault of the police officers present when he fell and broke it. The fall occurred in late March in Midhurst, after a 911 call came in about a man trying to commit suicide by hanging himself from an area bridge. A paramedic tried to pull the man up with the help of an officer, but the strain on the guy’s neck was too great so the line was cut. A five meter fall resulted in a broken ankle and the SIU’s involvement, who later said police did not contribute to the injury.