Broken Beer Bottle Used in Downtown Barrie Assault

One Man Charged

By News

A Bradford man is facing charges after its said he took a swing at a guy with a broken beer bottle. The call came to Barrie Police shortly after midnight Friday morning, of an attac at a Dunlop St. bar. Police say the victim was blindsided, and believe the attack was meant for someone else, but he was rushed to RVH for reconstructive surgery following severe cuts to his face. Video surveillance helped officers ID a suspect, now a 22-year-old man faces charges of Aggravated Assault, and Assault with a Weapon.

