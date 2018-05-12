Listen Live

Broncos will be ready for 2018/2019 season

The Saskatchewan junior team will ice a team next season following Aprils team bus crash with a semi-trailer

By News

The Humboldt Broncos say they’ll be ready to hit the ice for the 2018-19 Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League season. The club said Friday that it’s recruiting a head coach and general manager to replace Darcy Haugan, who was one 16 people killed April 6th when the team’s bus and a semi-trailer collided in rural Saskatchewan. Thirteen players were injured in the crash. 80 prospective players will be asked to an invite-only camp May 25-27 in Saskatoon. It’s not clear whether any of the injured players will return to the team for the upcoming season.

Related posts

Two are dead in Paris knife attack

Fatal shooting in Vaughan

Liberal support drops, NDP leapfrogs into second in latest poll