Brooklyn has its very own Slappy the Squirrel

The City health Department in Brooklyn’s Prospect park is warning residents to be aware of an aggressive squirrel…

Though squirrels rarely have rabies, city health officials are assuming this one does. So far, this squirrel has bitten nearly a half dozen people including a jogger who got bit from behind!

Anyone bitten by the squirrel, or any pets with squirrel bites, should immediately get medical treatment, the department urged. Squirrels won’t usually bite; however they have been known to chomp mostly when you are feeding them…