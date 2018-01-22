Brooklyn Pizzeria Serves Up “Pied Pods”

A New York pizzeria is serving up small square slices of pizza topped with blue and orange swirls that look just like the laundry detergent pods, and this won’t kill you!

The cheese and pepperoni “pied pods” recreate the Tide Pod swirl using food colouring and dyed cheese.



Vinnie’s Pizzeria in Brooklyn is poking fun at the latest trend where young people eat the detergent pods on camera and then upload a video of the deed to social media.



Many social media sites have removed the pod challenge from the web, and even Vinnie’s safe pie pod challenge has been removed a couple times from Instagram.

