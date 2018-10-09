Bruno Mars Hired Ed Sheeran To Sing Him Happy Birthday….
What's more exciting watching Bruno eat cupcakes or watching Ed Sheehan sing Happy Birthday?
Bruno Mars just celebrated his 33rd birthday and decided that all he wanted for his big day was a little Ed Sheeran!
Bruno posted a picture of Ed Sheehan singing Happy Birthday to him before Bruno’s concert in Nashville.
‘Happy birthday to you… happy birthday dear two-time Super Bowl performing Bruno… happy birthday to you,’ Ed sang as the birthday boy took some bites from his cake.