Bryan Adams Is Trying To Change A 100-Year-Old Law

It's time for a change!

By Dirt/Divas

Bryan Adams was in Ottawa yesterday speaking to The House of Commons Committee to propose change to the Canadian copywriter law.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Bryan wants a section of the current Copyright Act amended so authors no longer have to wait until after their death to regain the rights to their own work.  Currently authors can regain their work 25 years after death.  Bryan said 

“it’s not a fair situation for Canadian authors and composers who transfer or sign their copyright away, usually to secure contracts for commercial distribution.”

The current act is almost 100 years old and is under review!

Canadian rock star Bryan Adams appears as a witness at a Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage in Ottawa on Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

 

Huffington Post

