Bryan Adams Is Trying To Change A 100-Year-Old Law

Bryan Adams was in Ottawa yesterday speaking to The House of Commons Committee to propose change to the Canadian copywriter law.

Bryan wants a section of the current Copyright Act amended so authors no longer have to wait until after their death to regain the rights to their own work. Currently authors can regain their work 25 years after death. Bryan said

“it’s not a fair situation for Canadian authors and composers who transfer or sign their copyright away, usually to secure contracts for commercial distribution.”

The current act is almost 100 years old and is under review!

Huffington Post