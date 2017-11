Michael Buble is returning to the stage next summer. Michael and his wife put their careers on hold while Noah underwent Cancer treatment. The shows will be in Dublin and London in the summer of 2018.

Michael will be headlining London’s @BSTHydePark on Friday 13th July – His only UK show in 2018! Tickets go on sale 9am Friday. pic.twitter.com/Oju7QgB1x8 — Michael Bublé (@michaelbuble) November 13, 2017