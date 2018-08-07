‘Buck a Beer’ coming at the end of August

An election promise of ‘Buck a Beer’ is set to become a reality.

Flanked by Minister of Finance Vic Fedeli and Minister of Government and Consumer Services Todd Smith, Premier Doug Ford unveiled the $1 per beer price floor effective August 27th.

The price affects any beer with an alcohol volume below 5.6 %.

To encourage brewers to lower their prices, the government is offering LCBO promotional considerations such as limited-time discounts, in-store displays on end aisles and shelf extenders, or advertising in LCBO flyers and newspaper inserts.

“The days of the government putting its hand in your pocket each time you buy a two-four or six-pack is over,” said Ford. “Instead we’re going to do what we said we would do and put Ontario consumers first.”

QUICK FACTS

– The minimum retail price for beer was $1.00 in Ontario from 2005 to 2008.

– In 2008 the Liberal Government set a higher minimum price of $1.25.

– Annual indexing for all packaged beer will be suspended to maintain the $1.00 minimum floor price over time.

– ‘Buck-a-Beer’ will not apply to draft beer sold in restaurants and bars or ciders, spirits and wine.