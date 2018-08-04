Buck a Beer coming soon: Premier

Premier Doug Ford tweeted that Buck a Beer is on the way, without providing more details, on International Beer Day. Though details are scarce, one source tells the Canadian Press the official announcement is anticipated for Tuesday, which will lower the minimum price of a bottle or can of beer to $1 from $1.25 by the Labour Day weekend. Brewers would not be required to charge less, however, and the lower minimum price would not apply to draft beer, nor would it include the bottle deposit. He has also vowed to broaden the sale of beer and wine to corner and box stores.