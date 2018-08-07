Listen Live

Buck A Beer Coming Soon!

See, you can still buy things for a dollar.

By Kool Mornings

Premier Doug Ford tweeted that Buck a Beer is on the way, without providing more details, on International Beer Day.
The big announcement is supposed to happen today, Premier Doug Ford will lower the minimum price of a bottle or can of beer to $1 from $1.25.

Things you can buy for a dollar 

A New Razor, if you’re a member of the Dollar a Shave Club
A Bottle of Shampoo…
A Slice of pizza in NYC


A used Danielle Steel Book at a garage sale
A Song from iTunes
Lip Gloss
4X6 photo print at Walmart
An Oyster during Happy Hour!

