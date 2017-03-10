Buckley’s Tastes Bad, But That May Be The Least Of Your Worries

Got a cold? Are you taking Buckley’s? there’s a voluntary recall of several Buckley’s products due to a choking hazard. Health Canada says a defect with the plastic seal could case pieces to fall into the bottle.

Products affected:

Buckley’s Complete, DIN 02279703, 150 & 250mL

Buckley’s Complete Mucus Relief, DIN 02357232, 150 & 250mL

Buckley’s Cough & Chest Congestion, DIN 02289164, 150 & 250mL

Buckley’s Cough Mucus & Phlegm, DIN 02346451, 150 & 250mL

Buckley’s Original Mixture, NPN 02239538, 100 & 200mL

Buckley’s Original Mixture Night Time, DIN 02230939, 100mL

Buckley’s Jack and Jill children’s syrup is not part of the recall as it uses a different seal

Here’s what you should do:

According to GSK Consumer Healthcare Inc., consumers should follow the dosing instructions listed on the label. Do not drink directly from the bottle. Pour the syrup into a teaspoon and check for the plastic seal before consuming.

Consult with your health care professional if you have used these products and have health concerns.

Contact GSK Consumer Relations at 1-800-250-8866 if you have questions about this recall.

Report adverse events to health products to Health Canada by calling toll-free at 1‑866‑234‑2345, or by reporting online, by mail or by fax.

Report complaints about health products to Health Canada by calling toll-free at 1‑800‑267‑9675, or complete an online complaint form.

Health Canada is monitoring the company’s recall.

