The long lines and horror stories of people waiting hours to participate in Build A Bear’s “pay your age day” last week are in the history books for being a poorly thought out promotion. Here’s to round 2.

The company is instead going to try out a “pay your age” birthday option. Where kids can come in and pay their age, up to 14 years old, for a bear after registering online.

This will be available in both Canada and the US, and for the whole month of the child’s birthday.

This just makes more sense.