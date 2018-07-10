Listen Live

Build-A-Bear “Pay Your Age” Day, July 12th!

This Thursday!

By Kool Parents

For one day only, Build-A-Bear- Workshops across North America and the U.K. are hosting a special event; Pay Your Age Day.”

This is outstanding… Because if you have a Two-year-old and a four-year-old, you’ll get two stuffies for a fraction of what it would usually cost.
(outfits, sounds, accessories and scents are excluded).

Parents of babies must pay a minimum of one dollar and if you’re over 29- don’t worry, you will pay no more than $29, regardless of your age!

There’s a catch to this deal, customers over the age of 18 must be a member of the Build-A-Bear Workshop loyalty club and kids must have a member present day off to get the deal….

The closest locations to Barrie are

Vaughan Mills and Square One Mississauga! 

 

Here are all the details

