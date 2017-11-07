TUESDAY

Crime Prevention Week continues today with Barrie Police (see schedule below) focussing on the Lock it or Lose It effort checking in on some recreation facilities…

Crime Prevention Officer Julie Reynolds says there are some very trusting people, which is a good quality, but leaving your valuables and personal information for the taking is a crime waiting to happen. Lock or Lose It also a focal point for South Simcoe Police this week.

MONDAY

Building Safer Communities Together is the theme Crime Prevention Week, which began Sunday. Detective Constable Kai Johnson telling us public involvement has been a big factor in a number of drug cases South Simcoe Police have investigated…

Building Safer Communities Together is an admirable goal, but how to do that? OPP Sergeant Peter Leon says its finding ways of including the community in crime prevention and combatting it, but not just individuals, local businesses too…

Barrie Police kick off the week with a 10am flag raising this morning at City Hall then, from noon to 3pm, officers will visit downtown business owners offering tips to keep their businesses safe and secure.

Crime Prevention Week Activities

Barrie Police

Monday, November 6, 2017

Crime Prevention Flag Raising

Location: Barrie Police Service Headquarters

Time: 10:00 a.m.

Downtown Business Blitz

Crime prevention officers will be downtown Barrie speaking to local businesses about loss prevention, establishing safe and secure store fronts and overall daily crime prevention tips.

Location: Downtown Core

Time: 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Tuesday, November 7, 2017

Lock It or Lose It

Your first line of defence against theft is to always lock up your valuables. Locking your vehicle or a locker at the gym is paramount to prevent theft, which can lead to identity fraud. Crime Prevention Officers will be sharing the Lock It Or Lose It Campaign at local community centres and sports facilities throughout the day.

Time and Locations:

• Holly Recreation Centre 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

• Allandale Recreation Centre 11:15 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

• East Bayfield Recreation Centre 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Wednesday, November 8, 2017

Crime Prevention Community Booth

Visit with our Crime Prevention Officer at the Georgian Mall. Our booth will be located on the lower level.

Location: Georgian Mall, 509 Bayfield Street, Barrie.

Time: 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Thursday, November 9, 2017

Keep our Seniors Safe

As a continued effort to keep our most vulnerable persons safe, the Barrie Police Service continues to promote and offer the Vulnerable Persons Registry. The registry allows caregivers of vulnerable persons to submit vital information to a database that will be used by police and other emergency services during a crisis.

Crime Prevention officers will be speaking about the Vulnerable Persons Registry and will be providing resource kits to various retirement homes. Officers will also offer resources and information on senior safety and elder abuse.

Time and Locations:

• Serenity House – 410 Hurst Drive, Barrie 9:30 a.m.

• Whispering Pines – 140 Letitia Street, Barrie 11:00 a.m.

• Woods Park – 110 Lillian Crescent, Barrie 1:00 p.m.

• Simcoe Terrace – 44 Donald Street, Barrie 1:30 p.m.

Friday, November 10, 2017

Commit to Kids program

The Barrie Police Service in collaboration with The Canadian Centre for Child Protection will be promoting the Commit to Kids program. This program is to help organizations create safe environments for children. Organizations learn how to define and identify appropriate boundaries between adults and children and create safe, healthy and respectful environments. It provides policies, strategies, and a step-by step plan to help reduce the risk of sexual abuse, encouraging organizations to take an active, participatory role in protecting children in their care.

The Coaching Association of Canada (CAC) and the Canadian Centre for Child Protection (Canadian Centre) are proud to announce that they are working together to keep kids safe in sport. The CAC launched the Responsible Coaching Movement in 2015 to ensure the personal safety of all young athletes and coaches involved in sport in Canada.

Crime Prevention officers will be speaking with various sporting organizations throughout Barrie, and will be providing resource materials on the Commit to Kids program. To receive a free copy of the Commit to Kids program kit contact the Barrie Police Crime Prevention office at 705-725-7025 ext. 2919 or info@barriepolice.ca

South Simcoe Police will be actively advising local residents to avoid becoming victims of crime. The “Lock It Or Lose It” campaign recommends drivers remove valuables and lock their cars. The “Safe Roads, Your Call” program is designed to alert police to impaired driving, by partnering with citizens who call in when they suspect an impaired driver.