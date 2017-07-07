Building Struck, Motorist Followed, Cop Car Almost Clipped; Three DUI Charges in One Evening

Three drunk driving charges laid in Barrie over the course of one evening. Police got lots of calls about a vehicle along Lakeshore Drive that sped up, drove through a fence and reportedly hit the side of a GO Transit building. A 66-year-old man was taken to RVH before being charged. A few hours later, a motorist told police she was being followed, all the way from Wasaga Beach. The driver of that vehicle, a 26-year-old man, is accused of failing his sobriety test.. Finally, just before midnight, an officer was almost hit by a vehicle backing out of a St. Vincent St. driveway. The 35-year-old man in that car will be in Barrie court later this month.