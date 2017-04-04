Bullying Top Concern Among Simcoe County Public School Students

Says here bullying is a top concern among students, parents, and staff at Simcoe County Public Schools. The results of a Simcoe County District School Board School Climate Survey are out, and it includes responses from nearly 12,000 students from grades four to eight. About half of those students reported they’d experienced bullying in their school career, but on the up side, 63% of them say that bullying had since stopped. About eight in ten students are participating in organized sports, clubs, or other school activities, Over 1,500 staff and 3,200 parents were also surveyed.