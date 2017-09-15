Listen Live

Bumper, and Friendship, Damaged in Barrie Crash

Woman Accused of Taking Friend's Car Without Permission, Crashing It

By News

A Barrie woman is up on charges and probably ended a friendship after police found a part of a car in the bush. Officers were called out to Anne St. and Shelley Lane around 7:30 Thursday morning with reports of a crash. They arrived to find a bumper with a licence plate in the bushes, but no car. The vehicle was tracked down a few blocks away, along with a woman walking her dog. She told police a story that allegedly didn’t add up, while investigators say they eventually learned she’d taken the car without permission, after spending the night partying at her friend’s house. A 20-year-old woman faces charges including Resisting Arrest, Careless Driving, and Vehicle Theft.

Related posts

The Rap Sheet

Collingwood Challenging Residents to Plant a Tree… or 150

Assault Charge Laid on Ex-Boyfriend Said To Have Pulled a Knife

World Headlines

Friday’s Weather

Reward Increased To Five Grand Following Burned Raccoon’s Death

Woman Grabbed on Midland Trail

Hundreds of Pills Seized from Tottenham Home

Radar Detector Detector Gets Springwater Man In Hot Water