Burger King Has A New Burger That Can Give You Nightmares

Burger King has created a burger that has been “Clinically proven” to induce nightmares.

To prove that they burger is terrifying, Burger King commissions sleep scientists to track the sleep and dreams of 100 people who ate burger before bed for 10 nights…

Fun fact:

“According to previous studies, 4 percent of the population experiences nightmares in any given night.”

The burger includes a green bun with chicken-beef-and-bacon…and a unique combination of proteins and cheese…

The study found the people who slept after eating the Nightmare King, had increased heart rates and more brain activity by 3.5 times…

There are very few studies on diet and dreams. But research does suggest that, if anything, fast food suppresses nightmares.

Live Science