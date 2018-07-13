Burn Bans in Place As Dry Spell Continues

A significant spate of dry weather and warmer than average temperatures have forced many municipalities to enact fire bans. Environment Canada says the region only got about a third of the rain it usually gets by this time of year, leading to Fire Chiefs across Simcoe County and Muskoka banning all open air burning for the time being. That includes those with a burn permit too. The risk of sparking a larger fire is just too great.

The following municipalities have enacted fire bans:

Essa

Oro Medonte

Ramara

Severn

Tiny

Tay

Midland

Penetanguishene

Muskoka

Beausoleil First Nation Territoriy incl. Christian Island, Beckwith Island, Hope Island, and Cedar Point

Northern York Region incl. Newmarket, Georgina, and East Gwillimbury

No fires of any type are permitted, no fires are permitted for cooking or warmth, and no fireworks are allowed.

Meanwhile, there are many areas of Simcoe County with High Fire Danger ratings as more fire bans are anticipated.