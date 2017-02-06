Bus Driver Accused Of Driving Drunk After Stayner Crash

A bus driver has been charged with driving while impaired, after a crash in Stayner. The collision happened between a charter bus and coupe around 6:30 Saturday evening, at the intersection of King and Main Streets. Officers thought the bus driver was showing signs of impairment, and was taken to the station house for further tests. the 52-year-old Barrie man has since been charged with a DUI, Careless Driving, and Driving with Open Liquor. The driver of the other vehicle suffered minor injuries.