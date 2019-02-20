Business After 5

Our free monthly BA5 events are a great way to meet and connect with people in the Barrie community! You will make valuable business connections, that are sure to blossom into great friendships aswell!

This month’s BA5 event location is Symposium Cafe Restaurant and Lounge. You will be able to enjoy free appetizers, a cash bar, and networking activities while being surrounded by an artistic interior that reflects a classic tribute to the enlightened Renaissance Period! Travel back in time with us, and experience something new this month!

Thankyou to our annual BA5 Sponsor: Lice Squad.com