Business After 5

March 20th, 2019 Our FREE monthly BA5’s are a great opportunity for the business community in Barrie to make new valuable connections and partnerships, located in an always changing and engaging environment!

This month’s BA5 is hosted by Theatre By The Bay at the Five Points Theatre.

Theatre by the Bay, coming off its 2018 sold out season, invites you to the Five Points Theatre in downtown Barrie to learn about it’s exciting 2019 season! There will also be live entertainment while you network with Chamber members and enjoy complimentary hors d’oeurves and cash bar.

PLUS! All Members of the Chamber who enter their business card into the draw will receive a special $5 discount off of tickets to TBTB’s Stars Come Out Gala in May 2019!

This incredible night of entertainment features performances by some of Canada’s biggest stars. In past years, this has included:

Jessica Holmes (Royal Canadian Air Farce)

Ramin Karimloo (Phantom of the Opera, Les Miserables, Anastasia)

Chillina Kennedy (Beautiful! The Carole King Musical)

Louise Pitre (Mamma Mia!)

…and many more!

We look forward to seeing you there!