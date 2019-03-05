Business Education: Fraud

Session description:

Fighting Fraud – How Organizations Can Reduce Their Risk

You can’t find what you aren’t looking for – is your organization aware of fraud risks and actively taking measures to fight back? This session will review current fraud trends in Canada and provide practical steps that organizations of any size can take to improve their ability to detect and prevent fraud.

Speaker description:

Sarah MacGregor is the Director of Internal Audit for the City of Barrie where she works to improve operations and protect the City’s assets. Before joining the City, Sarah worked as a partner in forensic services at the accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers helping clients detect, investigate and fight fraud.

