Butt-Lift Barbie Set To Go On Sale Soon!

By Kool Mornings

The doll is set to hit shelves and has a bum that in real life would be 40” round- that’s three inches small than Kim Kardashian’s in case you were wondering.

The doll was created by a Miss Bumbum beauty contestant.

Miss Bumbum is an annual “best bottom” competition in Brazil and the doll comes complete with a yellow and green swimsuit worn by contestants.

Miss Bumbum says that it has been inundated with pre-orders for the doll which is set to be launched on 8 August – the day the competition kicks off.

