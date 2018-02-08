BWG Improving Traffic Ticket System

The Town of Bradford-West Gwillimbury is getting some new equipment and software to make it easier to hand out and appeal parking tickets. An Android-based handheld unit will be used to issue the tickets and a new web portal will make it easier to pay or appeal a ticket. The new software also allows for a ‘First Attendance’ with a specially trained bylaw enforcement officer allowing you to plead your case for a reduced fine or cancelled ticket without having to go to court, saving time and reducing the burden on the courts.