Bystanders Break Up Brawl At Barrie Hotel

Several patrons awakened early this morning at a Barrie Hotel helped break up a fight in a hallway. They told Barrie Police two men were punching and kicking a third, who had fallen to the floor, around 4:30 this morning. The two fled before police arrived, but witnesses were able to point them to officers…one of them hiding in a stairwell. A 21 year old Aurora man and a 20 year from Georgina are facing several charges. The victim was treated for cuts and bruises.