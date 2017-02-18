Listen Live

Bystanders Break Up Brawl At Barrie Hotel

Two charged, a third grateful for the help

By News

Several patrons awakened early this morning at a Barrie Hotel helped break up a fight in a hallway. They told Barrie Police two men were punching and kicking a third, who had fallen to the floor, around 4:30 this morning. The two fled before police arrived, but witnesses were able to point them to officers…one of them hiding in a stairwell. A 21 year old Aurora man and a 20 year from Georgina are facing several charges. The victim was treated for cuts and bruises.

