Caffeinated Bagels Are Now A Thing

Life is so busy these days. We’re always on the go. Always in a rush with our hands full, which is why when you can get your breakfast and caffeine fix together, it’s a beautiful day.

Say hello to our new Boosted Bagels – #EspressoBuzzBagel, #CherryChiaBagel and #SavoryParmBagel! Jam-packed with flavor and benefits, these Boosted Bagels are incredibly delicious and soar above the average breakfast. A post shared by Einstein Bros Bagels (@einsteinbros) on May 4, 2017 at 5:59am PDT

The Colorado-based Einstein Bros. Bagel chain has just introduced the “Espresso Buzz Bagel” to its stores.

It’s made with blended espresso beans and contains 32 mg of caffeine. The “bold” kick you get from the bagel is only equivalent to about one third of the amount in an eight ounce cup of coffee, perfect to get you over the 3 pm energy slump.

(cover photo via Timothy Vollmer flickr)