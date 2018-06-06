Camp Day 2018

Join KOOL FM and support Tim Horton’s Camp Day on Wednesday, June 6th, 2018.

100% of coffee sales and proceeds from bracelet purchases will help brighten a kid’s future.

Every coffee you order helps send kids from low-income families to a Tim Horton Camp, so they can see a world of possibility.

There are 3 ways to help: Buy a Coffee, Donate online or buy a bracelet.

KOOL FM will be adopting Store # 109 Mapleview Drive West

You can See:

Kool Mornings on site from 9-10:30 am

Darryl from 11-1pm

Katie from 4-6pm