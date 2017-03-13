Can you leave laundry in the washer overnight?

Off peek hours after 7pm Monday to Friday, that’s when we toss the laundry in right? It’s the end of the day, your intention is to get some laundry done! It’s getting later, too bad the load of laundry that you started isn’t ready for the dryer.

So what do you do?

We’ve all been there: It’s the end of a long day, and you’re ready for bed.

Do you throw in the (damp) towel, call it a night and save the rest of the task for the morning? Or does the fear of mold, mildew and stale clothes keep you up until the job is done?

Everyone seems to have a strong opinion on the subject. Very strong. Curse-word strong- if you look on line….

To settle the matter- The domestic diva herself- Martha Stewart called into the TODAY Show last week! Her answer?

“I would say that it’s perfectly all right,” she assured us. “I mean, don’t leave it for a long time … don’t leave it for a week. If you get up in the morning and throw it in the dryer, it should probably be OK.”