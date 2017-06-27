Canada 150 Celebrations In Simcoe County

BARRIE

Celebrate Canada Day in downtown Barrie! Every Canada Day, Barrie features live entertainment and family activities in partnership with Promenade Days. Fireworks at 10pm (rain date July 2). Click here for more details.

BRADFORD

Activities begin at 1:50pm with a parade. Also music, food and fireworks Click here for details.

COLLINGWOOD

Events begin Friday and run through Sunday – including a pancake breakfast, kids’ fishing derby, lumberjack show and rubber duck races. Click here for details.

INNISFIL

Activities from 1pm -4pm at IdeaLab – including music, dancing, Innisfil Fire will be on site allowing children to spray targets with their fire hoses. Click here for more details.

Activities from 7:30pm-10pm at Innisfil Beach Park – including music and fireworks. Click here for details.

MIDLAND

Parade at 10:30am from downtown to Little Lake Park, followed by arts and crafts, bubble soccer and more until 5pm. Fireworks 10pm at Rotary Wendat Park in Penetanguishene. Click here for details.

NEW TECUMSETH

Activities from 11am-4pm at Riverdale Park in Alliston – including buskers, face painting, magicians

Activities from 5pm-dusk at Tottenham Conservation Area – including live bands, family games and fireworks.

Click here for details.

ORILLIA

Activities begin at 8am, including a pancake breakfast, children’s village, parade, live music, fireworks. Click here for details.

WASAGA BEACH

Activities begin Friday night and continue Saturday, including concerts, a pancake breakfast and fireworks. Click here for details.