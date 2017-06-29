Canada Day (Observed) July 3 – What’s Open and Closed
It's a holiday for some!
CLOSED
- Government offices
- Banks
- Canada Post
OPEN
- Most shopping malls and many retail outlets
- Liquor stores
- Beer Stores
- Convenience Stores
- Some gas stations
- Slots at Georgian Downs
- Casino Rama
GARBAGE COLLECTION
- SIMCOE COUNTY: It is a regular garbage collection day for areas serviced by Simcoe County
- BARRIE: It is a regular garbage collection day
- ORILLIA: There will be NO garbage collection on Monday July 3; collection will be a day later this week
PUBLIC TRANSIT
- BARRIE: Regular service
- ORILLIA: Regular service
- COLLTRANS: Colltrans, the Collingwood/Wasaga Beach link and the Collingwood/Blue Mountains link will be running as usual
- MIDLAND: Regular service
- BRADFORD: No service
- GO TRANSIT: Saturday schedule