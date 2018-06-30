Listen Live

Canada Day Weekend 2018

Happy 151 st!

By Top 20

#20 Spirit Of The West – Home For A Rest

#19 Marianas Trench – Haven’t Had Enough

#18 Walk Off The Earth – Red Hands

#17 The Trews – Highway Of Heroes

#16 Serena Ryder – Stompa

#15 Nickelback – How You Remind Me

#14 Magic! – Rude

#13 Michael Buble – Home

#12 The Weeknd – Can’t Feel My Face

Bonus: Scott Helman – Bungalow

#11 Barenaked Ladies – If I Had $1 000 000

#10 Justin Bieber – Sorry

#9 Sarah McLaughlin – I Will Remember You

#8 Shawn Mendes – There’s Nothing Holding Me Back

#7 Trooper – Here For A Good Time

#6 Maestro Fresh Wes – Backbone Slide

#5 Alanis Morissette – Ironic

#4 Tom Cochrane – Life Is A Highway

#3 Alessia Cara – Scars To Your Beautiful

Bonus: Tragically Hip – Ahead By A Century

#2 Shania Twain – Man! I Feel Like A Woman

#1 Bryan Adams – Summer of ‘69

