Canada Doubling Investment In Reproductive Rights And Healthcare For Women

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau International Development Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau made a timely announcement Wednesday, unveiling the government’s plans to contribute $650 million over three years for women’s sexual and reproductive health.

The announcement came on International Women’s Day. The plan would see Canada double its spending on women’s reproductive rights and healthcare.

“Far too many women and girls around the world see these rights violated,” Trudeau said. “In many cases, they are subject to gender and sexual-based violence, as well as harmful practices.

“It is essential that these women have access to quality healthcare, modern contraception, as well as sexual education and prevention services so that they can retain control of their bodies and exercise their rights.”