Canada wide warrant out for suspect in 2016 Vaughan shooting

The September 2016 night gun fire claimed the life of a 23 year old Vaughan man

York Police are searching for a suspect wanted in a 2016 shooting in Vaughan. The September 2016 night gun fire claimed the life of a 23 year old Vaughan man. the weapons call came in from a residence on Andrea Lane in the area of Pine Valley Drive and Langstaff Road.

A Canada-wide warrant remains in effect for Hussein Ali who’s described as

  • Black
  • 6 feet tall, 165 pounds
  • Thin build

Ali is facing charges of first degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Four others, from Toronto, all face the same charges.

Alcona razor theft under investigation