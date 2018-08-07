Canada wide warrant out for suspect in 2016 Vaughan shooting

York Police are searching for a suspect wanted in a 2016 shooting in Vaughan. The September 2016 night gun fire claimed the life of a 23 year old Vaughan man. the weapons call came in from a residence on Andrea Lane in the area of Pine Valley Drive and Langstaff Road.

A Canada-wide warrant remains in effect for Hussein Ali who’s described as

Black

6 feet tall, 165 pounds

Thin build

Ali is facing charges of first degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Four others, from Toronto, all face the same charges.