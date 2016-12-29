Canada’s 150th Anniversary Means Free Access in 2017!

Thanks to the Liberal Government Canada’s National Parks are seeing a massive amount of interest ahead of Canada’s 150th Anniversary in 2017.

Admission to Canada’s National Parks, Historic Sites and Marine Conservation Areas will be FREE through 2017 with a Discovery Pass. These became available online December 1st and clearly they’re in-demand because the Parks Canada website crashed from the traffic.

These passes will be easy enough to find in-person though, available as of January 1st at all Parks Canada locations…

These National Parks will be an easy road trip from Barrie:

Reserve your vacation ASAP, these Parks will be very busy in 2017!