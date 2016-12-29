Listen Live

Canada’s 150th Anniversary Means Free Access in 2017!

FREE Passes will be available at Parks Canada locations starting Jan. 1st.

By Darryl on the Drive

Thanks to the Liberal Government Canada’s National Parks are seeing a massive amount of interest ahead of Canada’s 150th Anniversary in 2017.

Admission to Canada’s National Parks, Historic Sites and Marine Conservation Areas will be FREE through 2017 with a Discovery Pass. These became available online December 1st and clearly they’re in-demand because the Parks Canada website crashed from the traffic.

These passes will be easy enough to find in-person though, available as of January 1st at all Parks Canada locations…

These National Parks will be an easy road trip from Barrie:

Reserve your vacation ASAP, these Parks will be very busy in 2017!

Related posts

WATCH: Sidney Crosby Gives Little Girl Memory of a Lifetime

Woman Warns Other Travellers After Her Luggage Was Ruined

When Bill Gates Has Your Name in a Secret Santa Gift Exchange