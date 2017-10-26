Canada’s Walk of Fame Inductees announced!

Canada’s Walk of Fame has honoured 173 Canadian’s since it began in 1998. Now you can add 6 more great Canadians to this year’s walk. They include; Anna Paquin, the late Stompin’ Tom Connors, Olympic sprinter Donovan Bailey, David Suzuki, the late civil rights pioneer Viola Desmond and the late communications giant Ted Rogers.

This year’s recipient of the Allan Slaight Award will be Shawn Hook.

The event will be broadcast on Global, December 3rd at 8pm.