Canada’s Wonderland Announced 2 New Rides for 2018!

Two Attractions and a Splash Island Expansion...

By Darryl on the Drive

New for 2018:

Ride on 2 swinging ax pendulums sending you 75ft high while feeling like you’re soaring backwards around a coaster loop. (I’m way too much of a baby for that!)

AND

New interactive family ride that allows you to control the canoe as it’s in motion. (This is more my speed!)

PLUS, Splash Island’s children’s pool in Splash Works will be expanded to double its size and will have all-new interactive spray features.

