Canada’s Wonderland Candy Theft Suspects Spotted From The Sky

Three youngsters found out the hard way you can’t outrun the long arm of the law… especially if that long arm is equipped with a heat-sensing helicopter. Just after 10:30 Thursday night, security at Canada’s Wonderland called York Regional Police after spotting three people within the closed park. The police helicopter Air2, equipped with a FLIR camera, was able to track down the trio, hiding under a nearby tree. Police say the three kids, aged 15 and 16, were at the park to steal candy, but were very remorseful for their actions. They weren’t charged, but will participate in a Community Referral Program. Check out the video from Air2 below.