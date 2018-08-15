Canada’s Wonderland Offering Wild New Ride In 2019

Go big or go home…

Canada’s Wonderland has announced plans for a huge new roller coaster.

Yukon Striker begins a with a 90-degree, 245-foot drop into an underwater tunnel reaching speeds of 130 kilometres an hour.

Four inversions and a 360-degree loop complete the journey

It’ll be ready to roll next spring.

The launch of Yukon Striker coincides with the official opening of Frontier Canada, a gold rush-themed attraction area in Canada’s Wonderland. Originally conceived of for the park’s opening in 1981, Frontier Canada was never realized until now. Other attractions to be featured in the section include Mighty Canadian Minebuster, Lumberjack, Soaring Timbers, Flying Canoes, Vortex, Timberwolf Falls and White Water Canyon.

Yukon Striker: The Story

It’s 1897 and a flood of men and women are venturing into the untamed wilderness of northwestern Canada, fueled by little more than rumour of limitless gold. The headwaters of the Yukon spread beyond an unforgiving landscape, tempting newcomers with the promise of riches that lay buried in ice-cold riverbeds throughout the Klondike.

Most prospectors are doomed to fail. The journey is treacherous along the Chilkoot Trail, a steep and punishing climb high into the coastal mountain range. The seasons are extreme and the backcountry, for all its raw beauty, is unyielding.

Among the lawless boom towns and outposts, only a few will succeed in this quest for glory. A Golden Eagle soars high on the winds watching the perilous hunt. Who will endure the longest journey? Who will conquer the tallest mountain pass, the treacherous terrain and rise worthy of the name YUKON STRIKER….