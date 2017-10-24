Listen Live

Canada’s Wonderland Wins with Pumpkin Spice Funnel Cake

The pumpkin spice trend has gotten out of control but Canada’s Wonderland may offer the […]

By Darryl on the Drive

The pumpkin spice trend has gotten out of control but Canada’s Wonderland may offer the best of all…

Bring the kids to Canada’s Wonderland to see the all-new Camp Spooky Halloween/Fall Festival.

WIN a 4/pack of passes all week, if you can name the Blast From the Past @ 4pm!

Related posts

Cutest Photobomb Starring Fiona the Hippo

Next Weekend: Rogers Hometown Hockey in Orillia

WATCH: Customers Trash Sears at Fairview Mall