Canadian Food Inspection Agency issues recall of crackers

A recall from the Canadian Food Inspection Agency of several different types of Christie Ritz Bits cheese and pizza flavoured sandwich crackers. The recall is because they may be contaminated with salmonella. According to the CFIA, the crackers – produced by Mondelez Canada – have been sold in stores across the country. The Expiry dates include November 24 and 29, 2018 and January 23 and 24, 2019. Anyone who purchased any of the listed products is told to throw them out or return them to the store where they were bought.