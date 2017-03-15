Canadian Girl Guides cancel US travel ahead of ban

President Donald Trump’s new US travel ban comes into effect tomorrow, Thursday, March 16th… In a statement, the group said the “ability of all our members to equally enter this country is currently uncertain”.

The suspension includes short trips and all travel through US airports. The group has also scrapped a planned summer camping trip to California in favour of an alternate destination.

