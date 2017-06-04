Canadian Killed In London Attack

Prime Minister Trudeau has confirmed a Canadian is among the 7 killed in Saturday’s attack in London. “Canada strongly condemns the senseless attack that took place last night in London, United Kingdom, which killed and injured many innocent people. I am heartbroken that a Canadian is among those killed.” London Police say a white van slammed into pedestrians on London Bridge around 10pm. Three men armed with knives then fled the van and started attacking people at bars and restaurants at a nearby market. The attackers were shot and killed by police within eight minutes. In addition to those killed, 40 were wounded. In addition to those killed, 40 were wounded – 21 are listed in critical condition at hospital. Twelve people have been arrested in connection with the attack. Click here for more on this story.

photo via Reuters