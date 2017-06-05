Canadian Victim Of London Terror Attack Inspires Acts Of Kindness

On Sunday, Christine Archibald was confirmed as the Canadian victim of the London attack. Archibald was from Castlegar, BC but was living with her fiance in Europe at the time of the attack. Her family released a statement shortly after, saying she “love in her heart for everyone.”

The full statement from the family of Christine Archibald, the Canadian killed in London attack. She’s sparking hashtag #ChrissySentMe pic.twitter.com/UuNDcEWepY — The Canadian Press (@CdnPress) June 5, 2017

Their statement has triggered an outpouring of kindness, with people taking the family’s request to honour her memory by “making the community a better place” to heart. It has inspired #ChrissySentMe on social media, with people sharing their efforts to keep Christine’s name alive, not just in Canada but around the world.

I’ve donated @TrussellTrust to support their work, no one should have to go hungry. #StopUkHunger #chrissysentme — Teeehouse (@TaraJHobson) June 5, 2017

To honour the life of Christine Archibald and in the spirit of peace and love I donated to @YESSorg #chrissysentme 💗✌🏻 — Jane Barrigan Jess (@jbarriganjess) June 5, 2017

We are overwhelmed with your kind wishes & generous donations honouring our dear friend, Chrissy. Thank you. #kindness #chrissysentme — Alpha House Calgary (@alphahouseyyc) June 5, 2017

Just #Donated to Fort York Food Bank, a charity in #Toronto helping the homeless and vulnerable. #chrissysentme #LoveLondon — Ross Whiteford (@redheadednomad) June 5, 2017

Her fiancé, Tyler Ferguson, and his family said they plan to start a charity in her name. “We have to keep her name alive so it makes an impact in the world,” said Mark Ferguson, Tyler’s brother.

Image Courtesy of Mark Ferguson via Facebook