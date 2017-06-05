Listen Live

Canadian Victim Of London Terror Attack Inspires Acts Of Kindness

On Sunday, Christine Archibald was confirmed as the Canadian victim of the London attack. Archibald was from Castlegar, BC but was living with her fiance in Europe at the time of the attack. Her family released a statement shortly after, saying she “love in her heart for everyone.”

Their statement has triggered an outpouring of kindness, with people taking the family’s request to honour her memory by “making the community a better place” to heart. It has inspired #ChrissySentMe on social media, with people sharing their efforts to keep Christine’s name alive, not just in Canada but around the world.

Her fiancé, Tyler Ferguson, and his family said they plan to start a charity in her name. “We have to keep her name alive so it makes an impact in the world,” said Mark Ferguson, Tyler’s brother.

