Canadian’s Can Now Apply To Be On Survivor!

Long time host Jeff Probst announced that for the first time ever- they are looking for Canadian’s to be a part of the show. Canadian’s are a huge part of viewership but due to restrictions in the past- Canadian’s could not apply- Until now. Jeff Probst says they have figured it out and are now actively looking for Canadians!

The Host has a few tips for how to stand out on your application and video. Jeff says “Be Authentic.” Tell them your story. You can be a mom, a dad, a normal person. You don’t have to be a thrill seeker who jumps off buildings or a film maker- Just be you.

“Survivor: David Vs. Goliath” premieres on Global on Sept. 26 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Canadians who want to apply for season 39 can email SurvivorCastingCanada@cbs.com with the following requirements:

Applicants must include an UNLISTED YouTube link of their audition video and basic information below:

-Name

-Age

-Location

-Occupation

-Relationship Status

-Phone Number

-A brief description on why you want to be on Survivor

Good Luck!