Canadians Honor Vimy’s 100th Anniversary at Home and Abroad

Simcoe County students among the thousands of Canadians in France.

Hundreds of students from Simcoe county joined Barrie’s mayor, Justin Trudeau and a slew of other Canadian delegates in France today in honoring the sacrifice of Canadian war heroes in Arras, France. Today marks the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge, one of Canada’s most celebrated war moments. Jeremy Diamond, Executive Director of the Vimy Ridge Foundation, says this victory is significant, not just because it was the first time the four Canadian military divisions fought alongside each other…

Diamond says Canada’s success at Vimy can be chocked up to planning and something called a creeping barrage as soldiers advanced on their targets…

Ceremonies today in Arras will be taken in by roughly 25 thousand Canadians, including students, government officials and veterans.
Here at home, Base Borden held its own ceremony to celebrate the Canadian victory. Dignitaries from across the region took in a sunrise ceremony, honoring the 100th anniversary.
Banner Photo Courtesy: @VeteransENG_CA

