Canine Flu Comes To Canada

No need to panic, but there is cause for concern. Several dogs in the Orillia-area have contracted canine flu. It’s the first time it’s been an issue in Canada. The source of the infection is not known. Officials are checking a link to rescue dogs from Asia. The virus is passed easily from dog-to-dog, especially in areas like Canada where dogs do not have a natural immunity from a previous infection. Most recover in tw0-to-three weeks without treatment. Symptoms include coughing, sneezing, nasal discharge and loss appetite.

