Listen Live

Canine Flu Comes To Canada

Dogs in Orillia diagnosed with it

By News

No need to panic, but there is cause for concern. Several dogs in the Orillia-area have contracted canine flu. It’s the first time it’s been an issue in Canada. The source of the infection is not known. Officials are checking a link to rescue dogs from Asia. The virus is passed easily from dog-to-dog, especially in areas like Canada where dogs do not have a natural immunity from a previous infection. Most recover in tw0-to-three weeks without treatment. Symptoms include coughing, sneezing, nasal discharge and loss appetite.

Click here for more information.

Related posts

Here’s Why Tourists Flock To Our Region Every Year

Barrie Firefighters Battle Stubborn Morning Fire

Six-Year-Old Boy, Two Teachers Honoured At Barrie City Hall

Simcoe County May Have Dodged an Amazon Bullet

The Rap Sheet

Photo Released As Part of Toronto Serial Killer Investigation

Alectra US-Bound Again To Help Restore Power

Positive Attitude May Be Key Ingredient To Living Longer

Orillia set to welcome Lieutenant Governor of Ontario