Can’t Miss Christmas TV Specials

Put on you onesie, are we having hot chocolate or egg nog? Turn on the fireplace, don’t hog the Christmas cookies and put your cell phone down. Christmas TV Specials have arrived…

Tuesday, Nov. 28:

“Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” – CBS @ 8 p.m. Yes, it’s the 1964 version because it has to be!

Thursday, Nov. 30:

“A Charlie Brown Christmas” – ABC @ 8 p.m. Of course it’s the 1965 TV Special, there would be no reason to watch anything else.

Thursday, Nov. 30:

“The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration” – ABC @ 9 p.m. For the first time in forever (sorry, I had too) Frozen stars, Idina Menzel and Kristen Bell are reuniting at Disneyland Resort for a TV Special.

Friday, Dec. 8:

“A very Pentatonix Christmas” NBC @ 8 p.m. They will be joined by several special guests, believe me you’ll want to see this they’re that good!